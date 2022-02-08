Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) investors are sitting on a loss of 28% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 30%. That's well below the market return of 4.5%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 23% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Universal Logistics Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 84%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Universal Logistics Holdings' revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ULH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in Universal Logistics Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 28% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 4.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Universal Logistics Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

