Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.105

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) will pay a dividend of $0.105 on the 3rd of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Universal Logistics Holdings' stock price has increased by 51% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Universal Logistics Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Universal Logistics Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.0% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:ULH Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.42. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.3% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's encouraging to see that Universal Logistics Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 53% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Universal Logistics Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Universal Logistics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

