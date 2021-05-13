Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Universal Logistics Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Universal Logistics Holdings had US$329.0m of debt in April 2021, down from US$478.8m, one year before. However, it also had US$18.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$310.7m.

A Look At Universal Logistics Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ULH Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Universal Logistics Holdings had liabilities of US$218.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$576.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$18.3m and US$264.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$512.2m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$696.4m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Universal Logistics Holdings has net debt worth 1.9 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.5 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Sadly, Universal Logistics Holdings's EBIT actually dropped 5.5% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Logistics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Universal Logistics Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 25% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

At the end of the day, we're far from enamoured with Universal Logistics Holdings's ability to handle its total liabilities or to convert EBIT to free cash flow. But the silver lining is its relatively strong interest cover. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making Universal Logistics Holdings stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

