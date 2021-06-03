Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ULH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ULH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.99, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ULH was $24.99, representing a -10.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.95 and a 69.19% increase over the 52 week low of $14.77.

ULH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). ULH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ULH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.75%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ULH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.