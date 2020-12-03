Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ULH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ULH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ULH was $22.15, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 101% increase over the 52 week low of $11.02.

ULH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ULH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ULH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.13%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

