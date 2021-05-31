Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Universal Logistics Holdings' shares before the 4th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.42 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Universal Logistics Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Universal Logistics Holdings is paying out just 9.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ULH Historic Dividend May 31st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Universal Logistics Holdings, with earnings per share up 9.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Universal Logistics Holdings has seen its dividend decline 9.2% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. Universal Logistics Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Universal Logistics Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Universal Logistics Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Universal Logistics Holdings is halfway there. Universal Logistics Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Universal Logistics Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

