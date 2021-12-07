Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) insider upped their holding by 19% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Logistics Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Matthew Moroun, sold US$61m worth of shares at a price of US$20.12 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$17.81). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Matthew Moroun was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Matthew Moroun was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$93m worth of shares.

Matthew Moroun bought a total of 4.90m shares over the year at an average price of US$19.04. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ULH Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Does Universal Logistics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Universal Logistics Holdings insiders own 72% of the company, worth about US$345m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Logistics Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Universal Logistics Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Universal Logistics Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

