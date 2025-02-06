UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HLDGS Earnings Results: $ULH Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HLDGS ($ULH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, missing estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $465,130,000, beating estimates of $431,573,000 by $33,557,000.
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 100,563 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,335,270
- INVESCO LTD. removed 88,580 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,818,683
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 56,826 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,449,768
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 56,690 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,604,338
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P removed 46,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,009,572
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 39,461 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,701,163
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 25,022 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,078,698
