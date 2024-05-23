Universal Investment GmbH Adjusts Stake in SDI Group

SDI Group (GB:SDI) has released an update.

SDI Group PLC has reported a change in shareholding, with Universal Investment GmbH crossing a voting rights threshold on April 3, 2024. The notification, completed in Frankfurt, Germany, indicates Universal Investment GmbH now holds 4.99% of SDI Group’s voting rights, totalling 5,218,184 shares.

