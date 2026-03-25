Universal Insurance: What Florida Reforms Mean for Earnings in 2026

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE, a Florida-centered homeowners insurer, runs a vertically integrated property and casualty platform focused on personal residential coverage, including homeowners and related lines, distributed through independent agents and online channels across 19 states.



Florida remains the core concentration, and that concentration is central to how Universal’s earnings can behave in different weather and claims regimes. In 2025, Florida represented 72.6% of direct premiums written, down from 77.2% in 2024. Other states increased to 27.4% from 22.8%, extending a gradual rebalancing.



The shift reflects disciplined underwriting and state-by-state rate actions.

UVE’s Post-Reform Claims Trend and Rate Relief Logic

Since the December 2022 Florida reforms, Universal has pointed to improving loss severity and frequency. That improvement is the foundation for measured rate relief in 2024 and 2025 without necessarily compressing earnings power.



Management stated intent is to “return funds to insureds” where the data supports it, while maintaining underwriting discipline.

Universal’s 2026 Actuarial Study as the Next Catalyst

A key near-term catalyst is the actuarial rate study management expects to begin at the end of March 2026. The outcome can influence targeted rate declines, market positioning, and the balance between retention and profitability as filings progress.



Reinsurance positioning adds another layer of potential clarity. By the fourth quarter of 2025, management indicated it had already placed 90% of the 2026 first-event catastrophe tower and secured meaningful additional multi-year capacity into 2027, with reinsurer tone described as constructive. That earlier visibility can shape how aggressively Universal wants to fine-tune pricing and growth after the study.

UVE’s 2026 Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings reflects a 35.5% year over year decrease, while revenues reflect a 6.1% year over year decrease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate has moved 19.8% north in the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

UVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



HCI Group HCI, Heritage Insurance HRTG and Allstate Corporation ALL are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings of HCI Group and Heritage Insurance witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for ALL’s 2026 earnings moved north but that of 2027 moved south in the last 30 days.



In terms of share price movement, HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate lost 19.3%, 8.1% and 0.2% respectively in the past three months.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.