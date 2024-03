(RTTNews) - Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) are rising more than 8 percent Tuesday morning after the company announced share buyback of up to $20 million through March 11, 2026.

Universal Insurance shares are at $21.17 currently. The stock has been trading in the range of $11.16 - $21.70 in the last 1 year.

