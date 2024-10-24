Universal Insurance options imply 11.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Universal Insurance (UVE) is normal with calls leading puts 4:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.1%, or $2.24, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.8%.
