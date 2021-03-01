Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Surges: Stock Moves 7.3% Higher

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $13.31 to $14.55 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote

Universal Insurance Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



A better-ranked stock in the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is Markel Corporation MKL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

