Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from the latest reported closing price of $31.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.07%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 25,574K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,564K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares , representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 758K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 731K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 682K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 40.84% over the last quarter.

