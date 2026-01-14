Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $35.70 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.78% from the latest reported closing price of $29.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.06%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 25,015K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,495K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 23.22% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 843K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 681K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 54.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 660K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 17.65% over the last quarter.

