Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Price Target Decreased by 8.70% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an decrease of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from the latest reported closing price of 15.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 22,997K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,002K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 62.73% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,191K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 984K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 44.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 596K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 84.90% over the last quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

