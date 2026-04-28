Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Price Target Decreased by 21.51% to 32.02

The average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) has been revised to $32.02 / share. This is a decrease of 21.51% from the prior estimate of $40.80 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.98 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.97% from the latest reported closing price of $40.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 48.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.03%, an increase of 53.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.67% to 20,893K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,149K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 897K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%.

Geode Capital Management holds 815K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 48.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 707K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 44.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissancere Holdings holds 584K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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