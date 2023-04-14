Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.05%, an increase of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 23,243K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of $18.46.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Insurance Holdings is $1,258MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 257K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 54.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 88.21% over the last quarter.

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds 445K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 8.30% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 57K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 99.85% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

