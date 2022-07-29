Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:UVE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 9th of August. This makes the dividend yield 6.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Universal Insurance Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though Universal Insurance Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 100.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NYSE:UVE Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.77. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Universal Insurance Holdings' EPS has declined at around 39% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Universal Insurance Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Universal Insurance Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

