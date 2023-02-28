UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 51.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $18.82 in the previous session. Universal Insurance Holdings has gained 72.4% since the start of the year compared to the 4.9% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -0.7% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 23, 2023, Universal Insurance reported EPS of $0.72 versus consensus estimate of $-0.28.

For the current fiscal year, Universal Insurance is expected to post earnings of $1.65 per share on $1.35 billion in revenues. This represents a 502.44% change in EPS on a 10.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2 per share on $1.48 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.21% and 9.55%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Universal Insurance may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Universal Insurance has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.9X versus its peer group's average of 14.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Universal Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Universal Insurance passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Universal Insurance shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does UVE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UVE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is The Progressive Corporation (PGR). PGR has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. The Progressive Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 0.67%, and for the current fiscal year, PGR is expected to post earnings of $6.73 per share on revenue of $58.52 billion.

Shares of The Progressive Corporation have gained 4.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.04X and a P/CF of 31.47X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UVE and PGR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.