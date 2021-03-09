UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.83% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVE was $16.39, representing a -30.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.44 and a 51.27% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

UVE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports UVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 333.33%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVE Dividend History page.

