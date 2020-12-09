UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 81.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVE was $15.13, representing a -49.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.82 and a 39.64% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

UVE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). UVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports UVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -74.58%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

