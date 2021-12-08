UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 81.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVE was $15.93, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.57 and a 26.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.62.

UVE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). UVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports UVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 370%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uve Dividend History page.

