Universal Insurance Holdings Inc Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $35.09 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $35.41 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.68 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $400.14 million from $380.21 million last year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.09 Mln. vs. $35.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $400.14 Mln vs. $380.21 Mln last year.

