Universal Insurance Holdings (FRA:5UI) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 19.97

The average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings (FRA:5UI) has been revised to 19.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 18.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.77 to a high of 20.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.77% from the latest reported closing price of 12.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5UI is 0.04%, a decrease of 33.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 22,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5UI by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,177K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5UI by 21.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 656K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5UI by 845.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 603K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 64.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5UI by 107.05% over the last quarter.

