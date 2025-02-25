UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS Earnings Results: $UVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS ($UVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $384,810,000, beating estimates of $319,372,089 by $65,437,911.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UVE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS insiders have traded $UVE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN P DOWNES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,064 shares for an estimated $2,642,703 .

. JON SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,822 shares for an estimated $1,592,275.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.