Universal Ibogaine Seeks Trade Order Amid Filing Delays

Universal Ibogaine Inc (TSE:IBO) has released an update.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has applied for a management cease trade order due to delays in filing its financial statements, which is attributed to limited financial resources. Despite this, the general public will still be able to trade the company’s shares, and the situation is expected to be resolved by mid-January 2025.

