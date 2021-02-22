Universal Health (UHS) to Report Q4 Results: What to Expect?

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, after market close.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, indicating an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

In the quarter to be reported, the company’s performance might have gained from solid revenues. The volume of non-COVID patients is likely to have declined in the period and admissions are anticipated to have gone back to pre-COVID levels.



The company’s segments, namely Acute Care and Behavioral Health, which have been contributing to its top line over the last several quarters, are likely to have benefited from solid admissions.



The consensus mark for net revenues at Acute Care and Behavioral Health suggests an improvement of 2.8% and 0.2% from the respective prior-year reported numbers.



The company is likely to have witnessed strong emergency room visits and elective or scheduled procedures.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $2.9 billion, indicating growth of 2.5% from the year-earlier reported figure.



The consensus estimate for average licensed beds at Behavorial Health segment suggests a 0.3% dip, while the same for acute care (United States and Puerto Rico) indicates an increase of 1%.



At Behavorial Health Centers, the consensus mark for patient days hints at a decline of 2.2% due to contracting patient volumes. However, the same is better than the first three quarters of 2020.



Patient days in Acute Care segment is likely to have rebounded from prior levels. The estimate for patient days for acute care (the United States and Puerto Rico) indicates a 3% rise from the prior-year reported figure.



Also, the company is expected to have incurred escalating expenses due to higher salaries, wages and benefits plus other operating expenses, which in turn, may have weighed on its margins.

What the Quantitative Model States

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Universal Health this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Universal Health has an Earnings ESP of -4.86%. This is because the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 is higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.74. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Universal Health carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Q3 Highlights and Surprise History

Universal Health reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.8%. The bottom line also improved 44.7% year over year.



Lower costs and increased revenues contributed to its overall performance.The company’s earnings managed to beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining one. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 119.6%, on average.

Peer Results

Of the medical sector players that reported fourth-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

