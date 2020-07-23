Universal Health (UHS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 27, after market close.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, indicating an 80.8% plunge from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



In the quarter to be reported, the company’s performance is likely to have been dented by lower admissions. The volume of non-COVID patients is expected to have declined in the period.



The company’s segments, namely Acute Care and Behavioral Health, which have been contributing to the top line over the last several quarters, might affect results due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The consensus mark for net revenues at Acute Care and Behavioral Health suggests a respective 16.9% and 9.8% fall from the prior-year reported numbers.



The company is likely to have witnessed lower emergency room visits and elective or scheduled procedures due to government-imposed restrictions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $2.3 billion, implying a 16.5% deterioration from the year-earlier reported figure.



The consensus estimate for average licensed beds at Behavorial Health segment suggests a 0.7% dip while the same for acute care (U.S. and Puerto Rico) indicates an increase of 1.3%.



At Behavorial Health Centers, the consensus mark for patient days hints at a slip of 0.9% due to contracting patient volumes. While the estimate for patient days for acute care (U.S. and Puerto Rico) indicates a 5.3% drop year over year.



Also, the company is expected to have incurred escalating expenses due to higher salaries, wages and benefits plus other operating expenses, which in turn, might have weighed on its margins.

What the Quantitative Model States



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Universal Health this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Universal Health has an Earnings ESP of +29.21%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 69 cents per share, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Universal Health carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP.

Q1 Highlights and Surprise History

Universal Health’s first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.2%. Moreover, the bottom line deteriorated 29.4% year over year.



Results were impacted by a pre-tax unrealized loss of $4.3 million due to lower market value of shares of certain securities.



The company’s earnings managed to beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining two. The average trailing four-quarter surprise is a negative 6.9%.

