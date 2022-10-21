Universal Health (UHS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, after the closing bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.40, indicating a decline of 10.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $3.3 billion, suggesting 4.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Earnings Surprise History

Universal Health’s bottom line beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average negative surprise being 1.8%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

In the third quarter, revenues of Universal Health are likely to have gained on strong contributions from its Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from UHS’ continuous expansion initiatives either by inaugurating acute care hospitals or adding licensed beds to its behavioral health centers in different regions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acute Care Hospital Services segment’s net revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for the Behavioral Health Care Services segment’s net revenues stands at $1.4 billion, suggesting 6.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

However, the Acute Care Hospital Services unit might have persistently grappled with lower patient volumes in the to-be-reported quarter.

Patient admissions, the most significant contributor to a hospital’s revenues, might have declined at its acute care facilities in the to-be-reported quarter because the fall in COVID-related patient admissions at the said facilities might not have been partly offset by an equal increase in non-COVID patients. This, in turn, is likely to have strained the segmental revenues and margins in the third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for acute care hospitals either owned or leased by Universal Health in the third quarter hints at an increase by one facility from the prior-year quarter’s level.

However, the bottom line of Universal Health is expected to have taken a hit from elevated labor costs arising from the scarcity of nurses and other medical personnel. This remains a significant headwind that continues to trouble the entire US nation for quite some.

To tide over the challenge, UHS pursues investments in recruitment and retention efforts. This, in turn, is likely to have escalated the operating expenses of Universal Health in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Universal Health this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Universal Health has an Earnings ESP of -15.83% because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.02 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Universal Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Universal Health, here are some companies from the Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Humana Inc. HUM has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.24 per share, indicating an improvement of 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Humana’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRN’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, which doubled from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

AstraZeneca AZN has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZN’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, indicating a 42.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

AstraZeneca’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.