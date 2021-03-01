Universal Health (UHS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.7%. Further, the bottom line improved 28.7% year over year.

The company’s results reflect higher revenues, partly offset by escalating costs.

While adjusted admissions on a same facility basis at the company’s acute care hospital services segment declined 14.5% year over year in the fourth quarter, the same for behavioral health care services segment slumped 9.2% year over year. Shares of Universal Health have lost 7.1% on Feb 26.

Quarterly Operational Update

Net revenues improved 6.6% year over year to $3.1 billion primarily attributable to higher revenues reported across the company’s acute care and behavioural health care facilities. Also, the company’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.

Total operating expenses of $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter increased 4.6% year over year due to rise in salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses, supplies expense, depreciation and amortization, and lease and rental expense.

Segment Update

Acute Care Hospital Services

In the quarter under review, adjusted patient days on same facility basis slid 2.2% from the prior-year quarter. Net revenues (on a same facility basis), including the favorable impact of the CARES Act and other grant revenues, improved 9.5% year over year.

Behavioral Health Care Services

On same facility basis, adjusted patient days were down 5.9% year over year. Net revenues improved 3% year over year during the quarter on same facility basis including the positive impact of the CARES Act and other grant revenues.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, which increased to nearly 20-fold from 2019 end.

Total assets were $13.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, which grew 15.5% from the figure as of 2019 end.

The company’s long-term debt was $3.5 billion, down 9.6% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

During 2020, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.3 billion, which surged 64.1% year over year. This can primarily be attributed to a favorable change from the Medicare accelerated payments, a positive change from the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, a positive change in accrued insurance expense and a favorable change in accrued and deferred income taxes, etc.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

Universal Health boasts of a strong share buyback history. Case in point till Dec 31, 2020, the company has bought back roughly 18.02 million shares worth around $2.14 billion since 2014. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced market volatilities, the company had temporarily suspended its share buyback activities and quarterly dividend payments in April 2020.

Once approved by the board of directors, the company intends to recommence share buybacks in second-quarter 2021. Recently, its board of directors have also approved a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, which will be paid on Mar 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15.

Full-Year Update

During 2020, the company’s adjusted net income came in at $11.12 per share, which improved 11.3% year over year.

Net revenues for the year rose 1.6% year over year to $11.6 billion.

2021 Projections

Following the company’s fourth-quarter results, Universal Health issued its outlook for 2021.

Net revenues for the current year are anticipated between $12.13 billion and $12.36 billion.

Adjusted EPS-diluted per share is anticipated to be $10.05-$11.05.

Management expects capital expenditures between $850 million and $1 billion. The company projects interest expense of $93.5 million for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.