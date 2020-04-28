Universal Health (UHS) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Miss Estimates

Universal Health Services Inc. UHS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.2%. Moreover, the bottom line deteriorated 29.4% year over year.



Results were impacted by a pre-tax unrealized loss of $4.3 million due to a decline in market value of shares of certain marketable securities.

Quarterly Operational Update

Net revenues increased 0.9% year over year to $2.8 billion. However, the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.



Total operating expenses of $2.6 billion at the end of the first quarter rose 5.2% year over year, mainly due to salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expense, supplies expenses along with depreciation and amortization plus lease and rental expense.



Segment Update



Acute Care Hospitals



Adjusted admissions and adjusted patient days were down 4% and 0.2%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Net revenues (on a same facility basis) climbed 0.4% year over year.



Behavioral Hospitals



On same-facility basis, adjusted admissions and adjusted patient days were down 2% and 1.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues were up 2.2% during the quarter under review on same-facility basis.



Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $54.6 million, down 10.8% from the year-end 2019-level.



Total assets were $11.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2020, down 0.4% from the figure as of 2019 end.



The company’s long-term debt was $ 3.7 billion, down 4.1% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.



In the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $502 million, up 16.3% year over year due a favorable change in accounts receivable, unfavorable change in other working capital accounts and a favorable change million in accrued insurance expense.



Buyback Program



During the first quarter, the company bought back shares worth $196.6 million.



