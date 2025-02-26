UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS Earnings Results: $UHS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS ($UHS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $4.92 per share, beating estimates of $4.22 by $0.70. The company also reported revenue of $4,113,720,000, beating estimates of $4,050,185,042 by $63,534,958.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UHS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS Insider Trading Activity

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS insiders have traded $UHS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA RUDERMAN SINGER sold 1,614 shares for an estimated $308,515

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL HEALTH SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.