Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Universal Health Services (UHS) reported revenue of $4.49 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.88, compared to $4.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.92, the EPS surprise was -0.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services : $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Net Revenues- Behavioral health services : $1.94 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $1.94 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Net Revenues- Other : $2.95 million versus $3.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $2.95 million versus $3.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services : $382.09 million compared to the $436.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $382.09 million compared to the $436.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $251.68 million compared to the $245.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Universal Health Services have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

