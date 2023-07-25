Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Universal Health Services (UHS) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +2.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Hospitals owned and leased - Acute care hospitals : 27 versus 28.03 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27 versus 28.03 estimated by two analysts on average. Admissions - Acute care hospitals - Same facility basis : 79100 versus 79753.13 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 79100 versus 79753.13 estimated by two analysts on average. Hospitals owned and leased - Behavioral health centers : 330 versus 331.51 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 330 versus 331.51 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Behavioral health services : $1.54 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services : $2 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $2 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services : $263.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.90 million.

: $263.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.90 million. Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $130.14 million versus $90.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

