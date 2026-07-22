Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Universal Health Services (UHS) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.52 billion, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will reach $2.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' at $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Admissions - Acute - Same facility basis' stands at 86,913 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84,529 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Admissions - Behavioral health' reaching 122,248 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 118,974 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' will reach $392.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $396.46 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' to reach $264.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $225.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Universal Health Services have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UHS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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