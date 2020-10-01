US Markets
Universal Health Services says network 'being restored' after malware incident

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Universal Health Services said on Thursday that its network is "being restored" after a malware incident knocked out its main IT system for five days.

In a statement, the healthcare group said it was confident its hospital networks would be "restored and reconnected soon." It provided no precise timetable but said that, as far as its corporate-level administrative systems were concerned, "the recovery process is either complete or well underway in a prioritized manner."

