Universal Health Services says it's reconnecting its IT network after cyberattack

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Hospital operator Universal Health Services said on Monday that it is reconnecting its IT network following a cyberattack that prompted it to shut down its network a little over a week ago.

The company says it is "pleased to confirm substantial progress toward restoration of online operations" and that "more than half of our Acute Care hospitals are live already or scheduled to be live by the end of today."

The company operates some 400 hospitals and care centers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm has said its UK operations were unaffected.

