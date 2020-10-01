US Markets
UHS

Universal Health Services says its network is "still down" - spokeswoman

Contributor
Raphael Satter Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

A spokeswoman for Universal Health Services said Thursday that its network is still down following a malware incident that experts and employees have described as a ransomware attack.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Universal Health ServicesUHS.N said Thursday that its network is still down following a malware incident that experts and employees have described as a ransomware attack.

Spokeswoman Jane Crawford said in an email that the company was making "steady progress" and that some systems were coming back online.

The company, which runs some 400 healthcare centers and hospitals across the United States and the U.K., has been struggling to restore its systems since the incident began on Sunday.

The firm has said its U.K. operations are unaffected.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UHS

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    3 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular