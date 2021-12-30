Universal Health Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:UHS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Universal Health Services' (NYSE:UHS) stock is up by a considerable 8.0% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Universal Health Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Health Services is:

17% = US$1.1b ÷ US$6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Universal Health Services' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Universal Health Services' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.3% seen over the past five years by Universal Health Services.

As a next step, we compared Universal Health Services' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:UHS Past Earnings Growth December 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for UHS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Universal Health Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Universal Health Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 4.7%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 95% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Universal Health Services has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 6.6% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Universal Health Services' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

