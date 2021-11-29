Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that UHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.36, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHS was $124.36, representing a -24.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $165 and a 2.58% increase over the 52 week low of $121.23.

UHS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). UHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.42. Zacks Investment Research reports UHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.88%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uhs Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UHS as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 1.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UHS at 1.17%.

