Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UHS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHS was $133.59, representing a -7.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.84 and a 104.89% increase over the 52 week low of $65.20.

UHS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). UHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.01. Zacks Investment Research reports UHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.99%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to UHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UHS as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 33.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UHS at 1.62%.

