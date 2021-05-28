Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.13, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHS was $159.13, representing a -2.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.51 and a 83.6% increase over the 52 week low of $86.67.

UHS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). UHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.8. Zacks Investment Research reports UHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.44%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UHS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 23.51% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of UHS at 2.16%.

