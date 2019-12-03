Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139.82, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHS was $139.82, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.79 and a 23.96% increase over the 52 week low of $112.79.

UHS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). UHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.03. Zacks Investment Research reports UHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.94%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

