Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $174.82 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $239.12 million, or $3.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.10 million or $3.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.45 billion from $3.28 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

