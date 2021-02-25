Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $308.71 million, or $3.60 per share. This compares with $245.18 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $307.86 million or $3.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.09 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q4): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

