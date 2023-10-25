Universal Health Services, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $166.99 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $182.81 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.52 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.56 billion from $3.33 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $166.99 Mln. vs. $182.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.40 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.36 -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.

