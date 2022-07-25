Universal Health Services, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $164.06 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $325.02 million, or $3.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.91 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.32 billion from $3.20 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $164.06 Mln. vs. $325.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $3.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.35 -Revenue (Q2): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.

