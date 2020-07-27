Universal Health Services, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $251.93 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $236.32 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.21 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $2.73 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $250.21 Mln. vs. $247.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

