Universal Health Services, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $261.83 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $163.12 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253.12 million or $3.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $3.84 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $261.83 Mln. vs. $163.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.82 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.